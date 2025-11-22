Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,653 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 181.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 53,972 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in NiSource by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 198,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NI stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

