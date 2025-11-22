Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 46.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 400.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

