Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Macerich by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,691.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Macerich Company has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.77 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -42.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

