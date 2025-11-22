Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 404.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 14,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of L opened at $106.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on L

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.