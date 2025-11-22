Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,124 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 50.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 661.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,740 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 300,337 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the first quarter valued at $183,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 541,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,101,553.20. This represents a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $1,527,129.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,438,233.65. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

