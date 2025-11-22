Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,574,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 675,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $296.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

