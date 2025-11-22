Reviewing Vine Hill Capital Investment (VCIC) & The Competition

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vine Hill Capital Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A N/A N/A Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vine Hill Capital Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Hill Capital Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 254 268 217 3 1.96

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 139.74%. Given Vine Hill Capital Investment’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Hill Capital Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A $2.28 million 76.14 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors $203.60 million -$18.84 million 70.89

Vine Hill Capital Investment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vine Hill Capital Investment. Vine Hill Capital Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vine Hill Capital Investment rivals beat Vine Hill Capital Investment on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vine Hill Capital Investment

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

