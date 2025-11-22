Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.20.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Timken by 734.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,352 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 631.7% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,883,000 after buying an additional 935,554 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Timken by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,106,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,311,000 after buying an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after acquiring an additional 753,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Timken by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,968,000 after acquiring an additional 455,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Timken has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

