IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.8571.
IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th.
IDEX stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
