SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.1429.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on SiTime in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $267.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.72. SiTime has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $386.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,957,847.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $3,290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,499,432. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,213. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 422,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 5,015.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,027,000 after purchasing an additional 144,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

