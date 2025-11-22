Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,707 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 132.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Paycom Software by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PAYC opened at $161.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.50 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

