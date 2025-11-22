Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 885.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.23). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 20.04%.The company had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 246.81%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

