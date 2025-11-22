Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cibc Captl Mkts cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,780,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,848,000 after purchasing an additional 266,732 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2,729.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,748,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,740,000 after buying an additional 335,054 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.41%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.