Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cibc Captl Mkts cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
Sun Life Financial stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $66.81.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.41%.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
