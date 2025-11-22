Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,424 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

