Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,954 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,775,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,812,000 after buying an additional 513,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,815,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,770.7% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,723,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,597,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 612,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

