Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Stake Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Targa Resources by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $170.36 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.73. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

