Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells $543,226.50 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,129. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Progyny by 303.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Progyny by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Progyny by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.