Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells $543,226.50 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,129. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Progyny by 303.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Progyny by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Progyny by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

