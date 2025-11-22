Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after acquiring an additional 739,312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,379,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 782,472 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,654,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 113.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,589,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 844,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

