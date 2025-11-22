KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,365 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $834,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $36.46 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

