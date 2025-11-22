Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,247.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

