Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.4% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of General Mills by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC cut their price target on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

General Mills Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE GIS opened at $48.32 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.