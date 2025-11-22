Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.40 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,742,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,802,000 after buying an additional 116,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,222,000 after acquiring an additional 351,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,998,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,174 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

