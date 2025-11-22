Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,567 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Research downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

