Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.58 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,368,466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

