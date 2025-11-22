Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338,515 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,505,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 578,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,630,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.14.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

