Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $FAPR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 64.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 165,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 73,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

