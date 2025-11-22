Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $226.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.