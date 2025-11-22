Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 102,431 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 122,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $152.96 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

