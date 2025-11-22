Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,811,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 124.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,102,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 611,303 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,414,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 192,283 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,711,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.