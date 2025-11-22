Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 54.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $521.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $469.24 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $731.06.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.