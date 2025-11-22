Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $300.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

