58,727 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 143,890 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.10. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,790.08. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $3,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,715,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,063.45. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,802,254 shares of company stock valued at $17,115,955 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. CJS Securities downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

