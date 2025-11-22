12,188 Shares in Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 91.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 33.5% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

KNTK stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $67.60.

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of $463.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Kinetik from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $276,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,687,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,486,934.87. This trade represents a 0.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

