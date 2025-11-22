Robert John Terry Sells 4,945 Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 459.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

