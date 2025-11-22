Magnite, Inc. $MGNI Stake Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,621 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $41,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 855.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,961,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,033 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at $12,576,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 520,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 42.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,564,000 after buying an additional 399,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magnite from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,853.08. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $683,750.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 92,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,509.58. This trade represents a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,780. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.08 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.