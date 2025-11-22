Truist Financial Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $120.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Elastic has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $1,768,334.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 457,314 shares in the company, valued at $41,213,137.68. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 104,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $9,424,810.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,363,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,223,885.20. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Elastic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.