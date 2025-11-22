Morgan Stanley Cuts Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target to $39.00

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

KLAR opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Klarna Group has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.31.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.94 million. Klarna Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

