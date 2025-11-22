Insider Buying: CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Director Buys $500,009.44 in Stock

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) Director Suzanne Heywood purchased 52,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. This represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNH opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

