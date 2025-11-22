Upwork’s (UPWK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 18,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $308,833.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 237,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,120.40. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $31,691.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 345 shares in the company, valued at $6,254.85. The trade was a 83.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,632 shares of company stock worth $2,942,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Upwork by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Upwork by 747.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 262,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 49,036 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 3,492.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

