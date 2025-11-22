Insider Buying: Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Buys $360,000.00 in Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) CEO Franco Fogliato bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,000. This represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fossil Group Trading Up 9.0%

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FOSL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 551.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,703 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

