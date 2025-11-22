Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,234 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,234 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

