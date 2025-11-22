Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,027 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $294.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.31.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,379,489.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $247.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $279.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day moving average of $198.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

