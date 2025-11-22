Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $82,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,938 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,348,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $493.50 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

