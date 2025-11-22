Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,406,936.39. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,872 shares of company stock worth $15,058,156. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.22. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.96 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

