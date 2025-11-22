Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Jabil by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 78,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.76 and a 200 day moving average of $204.16. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $567,011.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,964.61. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

