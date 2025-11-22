Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AAR Corp. $AIR

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,777 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AAR worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 57.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AAR by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,986,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $3,211,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,721,773.50. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research cut AAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.53. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

