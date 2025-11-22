Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AAR Corp. $AIR

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,777 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AAR worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 57.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AAR by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,986,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AAR
In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $3,211,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,721,773.50. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIR
AAR Stock Performance
NYSE:AIR opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.53. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AAR
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.