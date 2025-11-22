Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $26,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,415. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

