Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Intapp by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,577.81. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $347,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,322,761.50. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intapp

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.