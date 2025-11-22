Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 338.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

