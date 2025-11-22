SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $59,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

